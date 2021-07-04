After Arvind Kejriwal, Navjot Sidhu too favours 300 units of free power in Punjab

Chandigarh: Toeing Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'mantra' to woo the people in Punjab by announcing pre-poll sops of free and subsidised electricity, Congress leader and former state minister Navjot Sidhu on Sunday advocated for a 24-hour supply with no power cuts and free power up to 300 units.

"Punjab already provides Rs 9,000 crore subsidy but we must do more for domestic and industrial consumer giving power at Rs 3-5 per unit instead of surcharge inflated Rs 10-12 per unit, along 24-hour supply with no power cuts and free power (up to 300 units)," Sidhu said in a tweet, adding, "It is definitely achievable."

He further said: "Let us start with the Congress high command's pro-people 18-point agenda and get rid of the faulty un-negotiable Badal-signed Power Purchase Agreements through 'new legislation in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha' and fixing rates as per the national power exchange with no fixed charges!"

Sidhu's assertions on power outages in Punjab came days after AAP national convenor Kejriwal kicked off a campaign in the state by announcing free and subsidised electricity, his tested formula in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on June 29, Kejriwal offered free electricity up to 300 units and promised to waive off all the old electricity bills and arrears, if AAP forms the government in Punjab.