After a turbulent Session, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die - What does this mean and why did it end two days early?

The Monsoon Session of Parliament appears to be drawing to a close ahead of time as the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday morning. The Session had been slated to continue till 13th of August. Amid uproar from Opposition MPs the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned, albeit temporarily.

The phrase sine die means that the Lok Sabha has been adjourned without any date or time being given for resumption. As such, the Lower House of the Parliament will not be resuming work until the next Session. According to Speaker Om Birla, over the last few weeks, the house had functioned for a mere 74 hours and 46 minutes with a total productivity of 22%.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya had been slated to move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. Government sources had earlier informed that the government is mulling adjournment as there is no point in running the House when business is sought to be disrupted and the opposition is not letting others debate or discussion on issues of public importance.

It has been a turbulent session with very little being achieved on some days amid protests from the Opposition. "This time there was a constant stalemate and it could not end," summed up Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a press conference after the adjournment.

"There was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved. Last two years were more productive, as far as business in the House is concerned. The proceedings had continued till late in the night and MPs had made active contribution even during COVID-19," he added.

The decision however has not gone down well with the Opposition, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hitting out at the Centre. "Government took the sudden decision to adjourn it; there was no discussion on important issues. It only wants to paint Opposition in bad light," he contended.

"I saw PM Modi for the first time today. When everything is over, he shows up. Centre passed bills without discussion, except for discussion on OBC Bill. Bills were passed within minutes, another record by the government...this govt doesn't broadcast when Opposition speaks," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:39 PM IST