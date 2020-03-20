After 2,651 days, she will finally rest in peace: Twitter erupts after 4 convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya case hanged

After seven years of back and forth, four out of six accused in the gang-rape and murder of a physiotherapy student inside a bus in 2012 have been hanged.

The four accused were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday. Soon after, a number of people took to mainstream and social media to voice their opinions about the verdict. While some called it justice for Nirbhaya, others felt that anyone's death should not be celebrated.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson for Delhi Commission for Women said, "It's a historic day, as the girl got justice after over 7 years, her soul must have found peace today. Country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime, you will be hanged."

Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma, chairperson for the National Commission for Women said, "An example has been set today but it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished."

The girl's parents, too, were happy with the verdict. Asha Devi, the victim's mother said that while justice had been delayed, it had been delivered after the media went to meet her following the hanging of the convicts.

Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim said, "Today is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside my heart by my smile".

Meanwhile, here is how people reacted on Twitter