After 21 years at NDTV, journalist Nidhi Razdan makes a big career change

On Saturday, renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan made a surprising announcement: She is quitting NDTV of which she was a part 21 long years and moving onto doing something new.
In a series of tweets, Nidhi Razdan revealed her recognition from the media organisation and her new career path, which will be teaching journalism at the prestigious Harvard University.
"After 21 years at NDTV, I am changing direction and moving on. Later this year, I start as an Associate Professor teaching journalism as part of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences," she posted on the micro blogging site.
In another tweet she credited the news organisation for teaching her everything about journalism. "It has been my home. I am proud of the work we do, the stories we cover, the values we stand for, especially at a time when the much of the media has surrendered its objectivity," Razdan added.
Razdan said she will miss her colleagues and thanked Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for their support. "I will miss my colleagues deeply. Most of all, I want to thank Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for being the most incredible mentors and bosses. You took me in as a 22 year old and believed in me. I never say never, so TV may one day beckon again. Wish me luck," she concluded.
Nidhi Razdan hosted the popular show, Left Right and Centre, on NDTV. NDTV had won the IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2019, for its coverage of rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua and the aftermath, spearheaded by Nidhi Razdan.
Soon after she made the announcement, wishes started pouring in for her new beginning.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "What a momentous change for you @Nidhi & I know the decision wasn’t an easy one for you. All the best for the new beginnings. I’m sure you will make a great mentor & teacher."
While, Chattigarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that her presence on NDTV will be missed. "All the best @nidhi. Your presence on NDTV will be missed, especially those graceful and informed discussions/debates," he tweeted.
