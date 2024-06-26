Advocate Hari Shankar Jain Writes To President Murmu Seeking Asaduddin Owaisi's Lok Sabha Disqualification Over 'Jai Palestine' Slogan

PM

A day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised the 'Jai Palestine' slogan in the Lok Sabha after taking his oath as an MP, he faces mounting trouble as demands for his disqualification from the Lok Sabha increase.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain has filed a complaint before President Murmu seeking the disqualification of Asaduddin Owaisi, citing Articles 102 and 103 of the Constitution of India.

In a letter to the President, Hari Shankar stated, "The slogan raised by Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi is a threat to the security, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation. It is an extremely serious and critical issue that requires immediate attention and proper action in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 102 read with Article 103 of the Constitution of India."

"If an individual is devoted to another country rather than India, they don't have the right to hold any constitutional position," Hari Shankar Jain Told News Agency IANS on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad MP took his oath in Urdu on Tuesday. After taking the oath, Owaisi continued by hailing the architect of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, his state Telangana, and raised the slogan of 'Jai Palestine,' triggering an uproar from the treasury benches.

After objections from BJP MPs, Owaisi defended his act, telling the media outside the House that there was nothing wrong with saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine."

Owaisi's oath video has been widely circulated on social media. Some users criticised him for hailing Palestine, while others praised him for his courage. Some users also pointed out that BJP MPs provoked Owaisi by raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans as he walked towards the dais to take the oath.