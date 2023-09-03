 Aditya L1 Performs First Earth-Bound Manoeuvre Successfully From ISTRAC Bengaluru: ISRO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAditya L1 Performs First Earth-Bound Manoeuvre Successfully From ISTRAC Bengaluru: ISRO

Aditya L1 Performs First Earth-Bound Manoeuvre Successfully From ISTRAC Bengaluru: ISRO

Aditya L1 was launched on Saturday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission aims to study the outer atmosphere of the sun by placing India's first solar observatory at the Sun-Earth L1 point.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
ISRO on Sunday said it has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of the country's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from ISTRAC Bengaluru. The space agency also said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. | ISRO

ISRO on Sunday said it has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of the country's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from ISTRAC here. The space agency also said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST "Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST," ISRO said in an update on 'X', formerly Twitter.

The Aditya L1 mission

Aditya L1 was launched on Saturday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission aims to study the outer atmosphere of the sun by placing India's first solar observatory at the Sun-Earth L1 point. L1 stands for Lagrange point 1, where the spacecraft would be stationed.

The satellite started generating power after the solar panels were deployed. According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about one per cent of the earth-sun distance. It will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.

Read Also
India Heads To Sun With Launch Of Aditya-L1
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida News: Two Groups Fight In F Bar & Lounge At Gardens Galleria, Liquor Bottles Thrown; Visuals...

Noida News: Two Groups Fight In F Bar & Lounge At Gardens Galleria, Liquor Bottles Thrown; Visuals...

Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Files Chargesheet In Balasore Crash Case; 3 Railways Officials Booked...

Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Files Chargesheet In Balasore Crash Case; 3 Railways Officials Booked...

‘Haryana Will Soon Get Benefits Of AAP Freebies…’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells CM ML...

‘Haryana Will Soon Get Benefits Of AAP Freebies…’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells CM ML...

‘Dancing To Song Chaleya From Jawan…’, Says Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar In Fresh Letter To...

‘Dancing To Song Chaleya From Jawan…’, Says Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar In Fresh Letter To...

Aditya L1 Performs First Earth-Bound Manoeuvre Successfully From ISTRAC Bengaluru: ISRO

Aditya L1 Performs First Earth-Bound Manoeuvre Successfully From ISTRAC Bengaluru: ISRO