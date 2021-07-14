Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to remain Leader of party in Lok Sabha for this session, says Congress

Congress on Wednesday said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will remain Leader of the party in Lok Sabha for the monsoon session of Parliament. This comes days after certain reports claimed that Congress is likely to replace Chowdhury as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"There is no change in the post of Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha party at present. In this session, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will remain the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha," sources from the Congress party told news agency ANI.