Adani to set up South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Adani Defence & Aerospace would set up South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complex in defence industrial corridor of Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Adani Defence & Aerospace in regard during the groundbreaking ceremony at Lucknow on Friday. The Adani Defence is likely to invest Rs 1500 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art ammunition development and manufacturing complex in Kanpur node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The complex spread over more than 250 acres will have state-of-the-art technology across small and medium caliber ammunition, along with short-range air defence missiles.

In his address at the UP summit, Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani highlighted the importance of having self-reliance in high quality ammunition and the proposed manufacturing complex.

Speaking on the eve of the signing of the MoU, CEO, UP Expressways & Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said this project is going to prove as a landmark in the history of indigenous defence manufacturing.

Giving more details about the plans to build South Asia’s largest manufacturing facility, President & CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, Ashish Rajvanshi, said that the ammunition complex would have state-of-the-art technology across small and medium caliber ammunition, along with short-range air defence missiles. It shall be a key facilitator in India’s goal of achieving US$5.0 billion exports in defence manufacturing. There are plans to hire around 1,500 people, who will use the best-in-class technologies to manufacture high-quality ammunition for domestic and export markets.