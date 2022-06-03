e-Paper Get App

Adani to set up South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh

In his address at the UP summit, Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani highlighted the importance of having self-reliance in high quality ammunition and the proposed manufacturing complex

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Gautam Adani |

Lucknow: Adani Defence & Aerospace would set up South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complex in defence industrial corridor of Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Adani Defence & Aerospace in regard during the groundbreaking ceremony at Lucknow on Friday. The Adani Defence is likely to invest Rs 1500 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art ammunition development and manufacturing complex in Kanpur node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The complex spread over more than 250 acres will have state-of-the-art technology across small and medium caliber ammunition, along with short-range air defence missiles.

In his address at the UP summit, Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani highlighted the importance of having self-reliance in high quality ammunition and the proposed manufacturing complex.

Speaking on the eve of the signing of the MoU, CEO, UP Expressways & Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said this project is going to prove as a landmark in the history of indigenous defence manufacturing.

Giving more details about the plans to build South Asia’s largest manufacturing facility, President & CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, Ashish Rajvanshi, said that the ammunition complex would have state-of-the-art technology across small and medium caliber ammunition, along with short-range air defence missiles. It shall be a key facilitator in India’s goal of achieving US$5.0 billion exports in defence manufacturing. There are plans to hire around 1,500 people, who will use the best-in-class technologies to manufacture high-quality ammunition for domestic and export markets.

