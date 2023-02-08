Adani-Hindenburg issue: Mahua Moitra sparks uproar in LS with objectionable words | PTI Photo

New Delhi: Angry exchanges erupted on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members after TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a stinging attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and said the billionaire businessman had 'topi-pehnau-ed (duped)' the country.

A famous person whose name starts with 'A' and ends with 'I' and is not Advani, who stinks of crony capitalism, had duped everyone, Moitra said without naming Adani while participating in the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha.

BJP: Moitra used objectionable words

BJP members were up in arms alleging that Moitra used objectionable words. The Chair then urged members to avoid abuses.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Moitra to apologise out of morality and said if she does not it would reflect on her culture.

Moitra brought two birthday caps in the House to press her argument that the businessman being most talked about had "topi-pehnau-ed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She demanded that an enquiry be ordered against the activities of the Adani group.

"Honorable Prime Minister this man, Mr A, has topi-pehnau-ed (duped) you; he travels with you, with your delegation. He meets heads of states on their visits to India...he makes it appear to the world that he is remote control behind the prime minister," she alleged.

