Adani Group Proposes ₹16,000 Crore Titanium Plant In Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam | X - AndhraPradeshCM

Amaravati, Aug 12: A delegation led by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and briefed him on the proposed titanium plant to be established by the Adani Group in Srikakulam district with an investment of Rs 16,000 crore.

During the meeting at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday, the delegation briefed the Chief Minister on beach sand mining, the products that can be manufactured from these minerals, their applications across various sectors and market demand, said an official release.

The Adani Group representatives explained that ilmenite available in beach sand can be value-added to produce titanium slag, titanium dioxide (TiO₂) and titanium sponge. They said TiO₂ has applications in paints, coatings, cosmetics, plastics and polymers, UV-protection products and several other industries.

The Adani Group representatives also informed the Chief Minister that steps would be taken to establish skill development facilities, Adani University, an international school, a 1,000-bed hospital under the name Adani Aarogya Mandir, and a 150-seat medical college in Visakhapatnam.

They also presented the master plan details for the proposed Adani Data Centre and IT Park in Visakhapatnam.

Focus on mineral value addition

The Chief Minister called for value addition to beach sand minerals available in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised the need to prioritise the manufacture of value-added products within the State to reduce dependence on other countries for rare earth minerals and called for adoption of advanced technologies in this sector.

Chief Minister Naidu stressed the importance of manufacturing value-added products within the State to maximise the economic benefits from the state's mineral resources.

He said beach sand minerals should not be viewed merely as resources to be extracted as raw minerals, but as the foundation for developing an integrated value chain that delivers maximum benefit to both the State and the country.

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Push for rare earth self-reliance

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh should move towards self-reliance in rare earth minerals. Mining and development of rare earth minerals should contribute to nation-building while also strengthening the state's economy, he said.

Naidu directed officials to focus on identifying the resources available in the State, the technologies required for their development and suitable technology partners in the rare earth minerals sector.

The entire process, he emphasised, should be designed to serve the interests of both Andhra Pradesh and the nation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)