Actress Ragini Dwivedi tampers with drug test sample

Reports have emerged that Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi, who is accused number 2 in the drug peddling and consumption case in Karnataka, gave a tampered urine sample during a drug test.

She reportedly gave a tampered sample to the medical staff while undergoing a drug test, according to a report in India Today. She was made to give another sample for testing when the anomaly was noticed.

The medical staff found out that Ragini had mixed her urine sample with water in order to get inaccurate test results. Authorities have also taken samples of Ragini’s hair follicles to determine whether or not she has consumed drugs.

The attempt to tamper with the urine sample will majorly affect the actor's bail plea which will be heard on Monday

The India Today report also states that Ragini has been throwing a lot of tantrums after she was taken into custody. Joining her in giving officials a tough time is her colleague in Sandalwood, Sanjjanaa Galrani. She created a ruckus before the authorities who were trying to take her sample for the dope test.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Vaibhav Jain, a bullion trader, on charges of supplying drugs to parties attended by Sandalwood stars and socialites. With his arrest, the number of people in custody in the alleged peddling case has risen to 10.

“Jain played a vital role in supplying drugs at parties and other places like houses of the other accused. We have evidence in the form of pictures, mobile texts and videos to establish his connection with the case,” an investigating officer was quoted in the media.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "We have decided to further strengthen the crackdown against drugs and narcotic substances. The coming week is crucial, as we have given instructions to police in border districts to look for drugs coming across inter-state borders."

Speaking to reporters here, he said "We will be making certain decisions in this regard in the coming days."

Meanwhile, a few lawmakers have asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to convene an all-party meeting of MLAs, MLCs and MPs to discuss the drug scandal.

In another development, after a Bengaluru police team unearthed over 1200 kg of ganja in a sheep pen in Kalaburagi on Thursday, five cops at Kalagi police station were suspended for failing to discover the huge stockpile.

As the drug peddling case is getting wider, the police are looking at rug gangs in neighbouring states, especially Kerala. These gangs encourage farmers in the Western Ghats region to cultivate ganja along with regular crops.

“Drug lords from Kerala use local farmers or labourers to cultivate cannabis on government or forest land in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Often, labourers have no clue they are doing something illegal. Drug lords also encourage locals who own land to shift from traditional farming to growing cannabis,” an official was quoted in the local press.