 Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay To Hold 1st Public Meet Since Karur Tragedy In Puducherry Today Under Tight Regulations
Actor-turned-politician Vijay will hold his first major public event since the Karur stampede, addressing supporters from his campaign bus rooftop in Puducherry under strict police restrictions. Attendance is capped at 5,000 with QR-coded entry, and 800 police will manage crowd control. The meet aims to boost TVK’s presence as inquiries into the stampede continue.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
article-image
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay | X @OfcSaxena

Puducherry: Actor-turned-politician Vijay will address his first major public gathering in Puducherry on Tuesday, marking his return to outdoor political events after the devastating Karur stampede in September that claimed 41 lives. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader is scheduled to speak from the rooftop of his campaign bus, a format the party stresses is a standalone public meeting, not a roadshow. According to a member of his team, the specially fitted campaign bus departed from Chennai on Monday.

The event is taking place under stringent police restrictions. Puducherry Police had initially denied permission for a roadshow, citing the area’s narrow lanes and limited space. Permission was later granted only after a series of strict conditions were imposed. Attendance has been capped at 5,000 people, with entry allowed solely through QR-coded passes issued by the TVK. Authorities have also barred participants from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, limiting the meet strictly to local residents, as reported by NDTV.

To manage the crowd and ensure safety, the police are deploying 800 personnel. The venue has been divided into multiple enclosures, each with a capacity of 500 people, a measure intended to prevent overcrowding. Videos released by the TVK show that the party has followed the police-mandated layout meticulously, including the installation of several new CCTV cameras.

The TVK has been tasked with providing drinking water, toilets, ambulances and other essential amenities. In its advisory, the party urged pregnant women, senior citizens, children and differently-abled individuals to avoid attending due to safety concerns. Supporters have also been instructed not to climb onto buildings, treetops, or other structures and not to trail Vijay’s vehicle during his arrival or exit.

Vijay is scheduled to speak at 11 am, with the event mandated to end by 12:30 pm. His decision to hold the meet in Puducherry is widely viewed as an effort to strengthen his party’s presence in the Union Territory, where he enjoys a major fan and voter base. His return to public campaigning comes even as a CBI inquiry into the Karur stampede remains ongoing.

Vijay has previously rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s charge that his delayed arrival caused the tragedy, calling it a political ploy by the ruling DMK. He, in turn, alleged police mismanagement, an accusation strongly denied by the DMK and the state administration.

After the Puducherry meeting, Vijay is expected to continue his statewide tour in Tamil Nadu, with Erode being his next major stop later this month. Puducherry’s political environment, shaped by an NR Congress-BJP coalition and an opposition comprising the Congress and DMK, adds significance to the visit, especially amid reports of select Congress leaders recently meeting Vijay.

