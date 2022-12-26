e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaActor Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah

Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies "Bajrangi Bhaijan", "Kick", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "The Lunchbox", among a long list of other hits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ministry officials have described the meeting as a courtesy call.

From the photograph of the meeting, Nawazuddin is seen presenting Shah with a red show plant in a pot.

Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies "Bajrangi Bhaijan", "Kick", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "The Lunchbox", among a long list of other hits. 

Other similar meet-ups

In recent days, Siddiqui has also met ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Work front

In the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Haddi', in which he is set to play the role of a transgender woman.

'Haddi' has been a subject of heated conversation ever since the makers released the first look of the film featuring the actor as a transgender woman.

'Haddi' is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It's co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.

Read Also
Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable as transgender woman in new still
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal...

Aurangzeb trends on Twitter after PM Modi slams forced conversions by Mughal Badshah on Veer Baal...

Govt not taking control over judiciary, judges should be committed to nation: Law Minister Kiren...

Govt not taking control over judiciary, judges should be committed to nation: Law Minister Kiren...

FPJ Interview l Cow, Ram are not trademarks of BJP, RSS: Bhupesh Baghel

FPJ Interview l Cow, Ram are not trademarks of BJP, RSS: Bhupesh Baghel

Noida: Car with 'district judge' sticker on it hits Zomato delivery exec, flees spot; man succumbs...

Noida: Car with 'district judge' sticker on it hits Zomato delivery exec, flees spot; man succumbs...

Gujarat: Videos of namaz inside varsity campus in Vadodara spark row, VHP alleges conspiracy

Gujarat: Videos of namaz inside varsity campus in Vadodara spark row, VHP alleges conspiracy