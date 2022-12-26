Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ministry officials have described the meeting as a courtesy call.

From the photograph of the meeting, Nawazuddin is seen presenting Shah with a red show plant in a pot.

Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies "Bajrangi Bhaijan", "Kick", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "The Lunchbox", among a long list of other hits.

Other similar meet-ups

In recent days, Siddiqui has also met ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Work front

In the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Haddi', in which he is set to play the role of a transgender woman.

'Haddi' has been a subject of heated conversation ever since the makers released the first look of the film featuring the actor as a transgender woman.

'Haddi' is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It's co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.