Activists confined to homes ahead of Yogi’s Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya witnessed a unique event on Sunday ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s planned visit when over a dozen local activists and leaders of parents’ unions were confined to their homes to stop them from submitting a memorandum on school fees to him.

“Among those detained at home were Manish Pandey, Hindu MahaSabha district president, Nawab Singh, president of the district parents’ committee, Dharam Sena president Santosh Dubey and local Congress leader Sharad Shukla”, Ayodhya Deputy SP Arvind Chaurasia told media.

The activists have been seeking since long school fees for the lockdown be waived. Since CM was in town they wanted to hand over the memo to him for perusal. “We wanted to request the CM to appeal to the private school owners to waive fees for the lockdown period as the economic condition of all parents has worsened,” Pandey said.

“In Ayodhya, most parents of students in private schools belong to the business community involved in small trades, and the lockdown has dealt them a heavy blow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yogi visited the makeshift temple in the morning, had darshan and touched the feet of elderly priest there. Later, he held a meeting with local saints.

He also visited a hospital in nearby Gonda city.