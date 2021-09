India's active COVID-19 tally dipped significantly on Monday morning even as 27,254 people tested positive during the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data, there were also 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths during this period. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.74 lakh.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:20 AM IST