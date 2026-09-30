Actionable Intelligence Leads To Killing Of Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Hashim Moosa In Budgam

Security forces recovered weapons and communication devices after the operation against LeT operative Hashim Moosa in Budgam | AI Generated File Image

Budgam, September 30, 2026: Most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Asif, alias Hashim Moosa and Asif Fauji, was killed in an intelligence-led operation by the Army’s 15 Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district late on Tuesday night.

Specific intelligence about Moosa’s presence in the general area of Gurweth Kalan was passed to 15 Chinar Corps, which launched an operation and tracked him down. He was killed at around 10.30 pm on September 29.

Intelligence Tip-Off Ends 18-Month Hunt

Moosa had been on the radar of security agencies for more than a year and a half and was considered a high-value foreign terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Pakistani national, Moosa was also known as Suleiman and was believed to have infiltrated into India in 2023. Intelligence inputs indicated that he was a former Special Service Group (SSG) commando.

His killing underlines the importance of specific, actionable intelligence in operations against terrorists, particularly when security agencies are tracking operatives over long periods.

Trail Of Deadly Attacks

According to intelligence inputs, Moosa was allegedly involved in several attacks on security forces after infiltrating into India.

He was linked to the August 4, 2023, attack at Halan in Kulgam in which three Indian Army personnel were killed. He was also allegedly involved in the DKG ambush on December 21, 2023, which left four Army personnel dead.

Intelligence inputs also linked him to the attack on an Indian Air Force convoy at Shastar in Poonch on May 4, 2024, in which one IAF personnel was killed, Hindustan Times reports.

Moosa was further linked to the October 24, 2024, attack at Botapathri in Gulmarg, where two Army soldiers and two Army porters were killed.

LeT Commander Link On Agencies’ Radar

Moosa had remained in regular contact with senior LeT commander Sajid Jatt, who has been identified as a key LeT handler in the Pahalgam attack conspiracy.

Moosa was not part of the group that carried out the Pahalgam attack. However, his sustained communication with Jatt made him an important target for intelligence agencies working to map and disrupt the wider LeT network operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The contact also gave investigators a potentially important link while examining the broader network surrounding the Pahalgam attack conspiracy.

Weapons, Communication Devices Recovered

The latest operation began after security agencies received specific intelligence pinpointing Moosa’s presence in Budgam. The information was swiftly communicated to 15 Chinar Corps, which moved to act on it.

Also Watch:

Read Also Who Was Hashim Moosa? Pakistani LeT Terrorist Linked To Pahalgam Attack Killed In Budgam Encounter

The operation ended with Moosa being killed at around 10.30 pm in Gurweth Kalan.

An AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, one LoRa/Ultra device handset, one LoRa/Ultra mobile device and one mobile phone were recovered from the site.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/