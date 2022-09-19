Acharya Dharmendra, who led Ram Mandir movement, passes away aged 80

Photo: Twitter Image

Acharya Swami Dharmendra, who played an active role in the Ram Mandir movement, passed away in Jaipur on Monday morning. He was also He has associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

He was suffering from an intestinal ailment. The 80-year-old was admitted to the SMS hospital of Jaipur.

Leaders of Hindu organizations across the country, including chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditynath, expressed grief over the death of Acharya Dharmendra.

Acharya Dharmendra was at Ayodhya during both the Karsevas. He was one of the leading leaders in this movement and was a member of the Supreme Council formed for the movement.

He was on the stage during the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya and was also accused of inciting people to get the disputed structure demolished.