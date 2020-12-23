ACB arrests Rajasthan IAS officer in bribery case

Inder Singh Rao, the former district collector of Baran district was arrested by the ACB officials in Jaipur.

Rao had been summoned to Jaipur by the ACB for questioning in the bribery case. After several hours of questioning, ACB officials arrested Rao around 5 pm.

ACB Additional Director General Dinesh MN said Rao will be produced in the ACB court in Kota on Thursday.

On December 9, a team of ACB officials had nabbed Nagar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs1.4 lakh to issue a no objection certificate for a petrol pump.

He had told ACB officials that of the Rs1.4 lakh, Rs 1 lakh was for the collector and Rs40,000 for himself.

The PA, Mahavir Nagar, was arrested and produced in the ACB court in Kota. He was sent in judicial custody till December 24.

After the PA’s arrest, the state government had placed Rao on Awaiting Posting Order. The ACB had also questioned Rao and had lodged a bribery case against him.

ACB officials had seized Rao's phone and found evidence of his complicity in demanding the bribe. He was also not able to give satisfactory replies to questions posed by the ACB.

Rao is a Rajasthan Administrative Services officer of the 1989 batch who was promoted to the IAS four years back. In his 31 years of service he has been put on APO six times and was once suspended after serious allegations of corruption against him.