ABVP, NSUI workers clash in Ahmedabad, 10 hurt

Ahmedabad: The violence in JNU found resonance in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as members of the ABVP and the NSUI clashed leaving over a dozen people including National Students Union of India general secretary Nikhil Savani bleeding severely.

The violence occurred during the protest rally organised by NSUI, the students wing of the Congress party, outside the office of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the city.

The NSUI students were protesting against the JNU violence and the alleged role of the RSS-backed student outfit in it. The JNU students union had blamed the ABVP for the assault.

The police which reached the spot resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the warring groups.

The Gujarat NSUI secretary Nikhil Savani who sustained head injuries in the attack was rushed to hospital.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajiv Satav alleged that the police in Gujarat stood mute spectators while ABVP workers were attacking Congress men. "The BJP government in Gujarat is protecting ABVP goons”, he added.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident and alleged that the 'autocratic behavior of the BJP has resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten in Ahmedabad”.

“India is under goondaraj. After Jamia, JNU and now in Gujarat. @NSUI Gujarat is protesting against#JNU terror attack,#ABVP terrorist not only created violence there but also attempt to kill @nsui activists.This time also police is watching as audience”,he tweeted.

The Congress posted in it's official twitter handle, ”A deplorable act by ABVP goons and clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror and demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly by as innocent students are brutalized.They have turned India into a war zone”.

The ABVP on its part alleged that the NSUI workers had come with an intent to attack its activists. "They came to our office waving flags and subsequently removed the flags and used the sticks to attack us”, it added pointing out that five of its members had been injured.