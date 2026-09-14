Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Wins Praise For Turning Back To 'Thank Indian Driver' While Concluding BRICS Visit; Video Viral |

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan drew widespread attention for a simple gesture at the end of his India visit, when he turned back to personally thank the driver who had accompanied him.

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A video of the moment has gone viral on social media. Sheikh Khaled had already begun walking towards his aircraft after bidding farewell to officials when he turned around, returned to the driver and shook his hand before leaving.

Sheikh Khaled Praised Online | Screenshot - Instagram

Sheikh Khaled Praised Online | Screenshot - Instagram

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The brief interaction has been praised by social media users as a gesture of humility, gratitude and respect. Many viewed the moment as reflecting the people-centred approach associated with the Zayed School of leadership.

The gesture came at the conclusion of Sheikh Khaled's visit to India, where he represented UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

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Sheikh Khaled's India Visit For BRICS Summit

After the visit, Sheikh Khaled expressed his appreciation to India for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and the UAE delegation. He also conveyed his wishes for India's continued progress and prosperity.

The BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." Discussions at the summit focused on areas including financial cooperation, energy transition and stronger engagement among emerging economies.

During his stay, Sheikh Khaled met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Their discussions covered the longstanding India-UAE relationship, strategic partnership and opportunities to strengthen economic integration and cooperation across various sectors.

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The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also held meetings on the sidelines of the summit with several international leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.