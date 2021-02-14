Abdullahs locked up at home; police clarifies

Srinagar

After former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed on Sunday that he and his father Farooq Abdullah have been "locked" up at their residence here without any explanation by authorities, J&K Police maintained that VIP protectees were advised against moving out in view of "adverse inputs".

Omar posted on Twitter photos of security vehicles stationed outside his residence on the Gupkar Road and said that his sister and her children, who live next doors, have been locked up as well. The National Conference leader also asked under which law he had been "detained".

"This is the 'naya/new J&K' after August 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home; they've locked my sister and her kids in their home as well," Omar tweeted.

"Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation. But on top of that, the staff at the house aren't also not being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry and bitter."

The two former Chief Ministers were said to be planning to travel out of Srinagar to address party workers.

The police claimed that due to adverse intelligence inputs, the movement of protected persons had been discouraged and all concerned were informed well in advance not to plan their tours on Sunday.

"Today is the 2nd anniversary of dreaded Lethpora terror incident. There shall be NO Road Opening Party on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/Protected Persons has been discouraged and all concerned informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today," police tweeted.

Omar Abdullah later asked the police to share the written communication sent to him and acknowledged by him that called for restricting his movement on the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack of 2019.

In a series of tweets, Omar asked under which law the police had "detained" him at his home.

"I'm not even sure if this is actually a police Twitter handle since it's not verified. But assuming it is, please tell me under which law you have detained me in my home today? You can advise me not to leave my house but you can't force me to stay in using security as an excuse," the former CM tweeted.

"Please share the written communication addressed to me and acknowledged by me (or my office), informing us in advance of these restrictions. Surely, this anniversary didn't come as a surprise to the administration."

On Saturday, another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she was prevented from moving out of her residence on the Gupkar Road to visit south Kashmir's Pulwama district to meet with the family of teenager Athar Mushtaq who was killed in an encounter on the Srinagar outskirts on December 30, 2020.

