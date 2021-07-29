'Ab ki baar Didi sarkar': Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ready to take BJP head-on in Tripura

Kolkata: On reaching Tripura on Thursday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said that Tripura is being ruled as per Gujarat model.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is giving orders to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to run the state as they used to run in Gujarat. The BJP is afraid of TMC for which they are imposing restrictions on team I-PAC, but the TMC is also ready to take BJP head-on,” said Derek.

Demanding judicial inquiry over the Pegasus issue, Derek said, “During polls TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s phone was hacked and we will not leave the issue. There is something happening in Tripura for which even Abhishek Banerjee is coming to Tripura.”

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar who also accompanied Derek to Tripura met with the TMC women wing in the state and have instructed the party cadres to increase public connect.

“Women empowerment is necessary and connecting with women and youth of Tripura will help us increase the base of TMC in Tripura,” said Kakoli.

According to I-PAC sources, a day after East Tripura police station had asked them to be present before the police on August 1, they had taken anticipatory bail on Thursday.

It can be recalled that two TMC ministers Bratya Basu and Malay Ghatak had been in Tripura since Wednesday.

According to poll analysts, TMC’s campaign will intensify after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura.

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned to stage agitation on streets after Abhishek visits Tripura.

Incidentally, on TMC’s Facebook page of Tripura, the party has started a campaign ‘Ab ki baar Didi Sarkar’ (This time its didi’s government).