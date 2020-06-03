AAP's Sanjay Singh uses air tickets from MP quota to send migrants home in flights

Earlier, Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI, "With the help of our colleagues, I have worked to send more than 1,200 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh to their homes in 42 buses. In one year, as an MP, we get 34 air tickets from the government. I am using these tickets to sent stranded migrant to Patna."

The plight of migrant workers, walking hundreds, sometimes thousands of kilometres, cycling or clambering onto buses and trains, to go from urban centres to their villages has been the focus of concern for almost two months.

The Centre has said around four crore migrant labourers are engaged in various jobs across the country. And so far, 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

