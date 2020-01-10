AAP workers protest in front of Punjab CM's home

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday staged a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence alleging high power tariff in the state.

AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann led the agitation along with other party leaders.

"People of Punjab are facing difficulties due to high power rates. Electricity rates are higher in Punjab than any other states of India," Mann told reporters here.

Chandigarh Police had already barricaded the road with deployment of a huge force leading to the Chief Minister's residence. The police also used water cannons against AAP workers to disperse them. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur also raised the issue of electricity rates.