AAP To Hold 45 Rallies In Next 15 Days Across Haryana: Anurag Dhanda, Senior State Vice President

Chandigarh: Starting Friday, the Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be holding 45 rallies in the next 15 days across the state, party’s senior state vice president, Anurag Dhanda said here on Thursday.

Stating that the party would hold an election rally in every two assembly constituencies which would be addressed by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, besides the state leaders. In all, there are 90 assembly segments in the state.

While the Delhi CM Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had launched five AAP `guarantees’ if voted to power for the people of Haryana at a party event in Panchkula city on July 20, last.

Dhanda said that the campaign would be started from Friday by holding rallies in Barwala and Dabwali which would be addressed by the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Sunita Kejriwal will address a rally in Sadhaura Assembly segment the next day. Likewise, in the next 15 days, everyday two rallies will be held in Haryana in different assembly constituencies, he added.

Dhanda said that the leaders would disseminate information and awareness about the AAP’s five guarantees which includes 24 hours and free electricity, mohalla clinics, provision of good education, honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman and ensuring 100% employment for the youth of Haryana.

Interacting with newspersons, he said no government has done the work of providing employment, electricity, schools and hospitals to the youth and protecting women, understanding their needs and giving them an honorarium of Rs 1,000. ``We will take these questions among the people. These five guarantees are in the basic ideology of AAP’’, he said and added that apart from this, the party will bring very detailed plans on every issue related to farmers, students and women of Haryana.

Assembly elections are due in October this year in Haryana. Notably, even though the AAP has contested Lok Sabha, assembly and civic polls in the past, it has not tasted electoral success in Haryana so far.