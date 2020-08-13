AAP suspends ex-MLA Jarnail Singh for 'disrespecting' Hindu goddesses

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday suspended former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh from the primary membership of the party for disrespecting Hindu goddesses on Facebook. The decision to suspend Singh was taken in the meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

AAP in a statement said that it is a secular party and has no place for anyone who disrespects any religion. “The Sikh community is also very sad with their statement because such misfortune against any community is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party of anyone who disrespects any religion,” the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said.