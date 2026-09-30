AAP Stays Away From INDIA Bloc Meet, Sanjay Singh Targets EC Over Electoral Roll Exercise | VIDEO

AAP MP Sanjay Singh raises concerns over electoral-roll revisions as INDIA bloc leaders meet in New Delhi | AI Generated Image (ANI)

New Delhi, September 30, 2026: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, September 30, said his party would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting called to discuss issues concerning the Election Commission, stressing that the AAP was no longer part of the Opposition alliance.

“There is no question of joining the meeting. Aam Aadmi Party is not part of the INDIA bloc,” Singh said. The AAP had announced its exit from the INDIA bloc on July 18, 2025, with Singh saying at the time that the alliance had been formed specifically for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Since AAP is not part of the INDIA alliance, the question of attending the meeting does not arise. The issue against Gyanesh Kumar is a national issue... Those who sit with Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are raising complaints. CJP… pic.twitter.com/O109DLxp1q — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

AAP Keeps Its Distance

The party’s decision to stay away underlines the political distance it has maintained from the INDIA bloc since its exit. However, on the Election Commission issue, the AAP’s position overlaps with that of Opposition parties on several concerns raised over the electoral process.

Singh said the AAP had supported the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was fighting what he described as shortcomings of the Election Commission “from the streets to Parliament”, PTI reports.

Top INDIA bloc leaders met in New Delhi to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Those attending included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Singh Questions Voter Deletions

Singh claimed that 27 lakh voters in West Bengal had been deprived of their voting rights and questioned the time being taken to complete hearings before the tribunals.

He claimed that 93 per cent of people among the 1.26 lakh cases heard so far had been found eligible and alleged that completing the entire process could take 12 years.

Singh also questioned the deletion of names from electoral rolls, alleging that 13.37 crore names had been removed across the country.

He raised questions over changes to Form 6, which is used for the inclusion of names in electoral rolls, and alleged that the changes were “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The AAP leader also appealed for support for a planned CJP protest over the Election Commission issue, saying electoral rights concerned the entire population of the country.

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The developments show that while the AAP has chosen to remain outside the INDIA bloc, it continues to raise some of the same electoral concerns being pursued by Opposition parties. Its absence from the meeting, therefore, reflects a distinction between joining an Opposition alliance and supporting particular issues raised by its parties.

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