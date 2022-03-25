AAP leader Raghav Chadha collects his certificate as he gets elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Friday collected his certificate from the Returning Officer as he got elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. After collecting the certificate, Chadha said, "All 5 candidates of AAP elected unopposed. We pray to God to give us strength to meet expectations of party & raise the issues of Punjab."

On Thursday, all the five AAP nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls were elected unopposed from Punjab.

The AAP had nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 elections.

Thursday was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature.

No candidate withdrew nomination papers till 3 pm. Thus, all the five candidates, who had filed nominations for the biennial elections, were elected unopposed, said Returning Officer-cum-Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Surinder Pal.

A report in this regard has been sent to the Election Commission of India, he added.

No other political party had nominated any candidate from Punjab for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The term of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab -- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD), Naresh Gujral (SAD), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) and Shwait Malik (BJP) -- will expire on April 9.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:57 PM IST