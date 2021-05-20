AAP launches helpline for COVID-19 patients in Goa - Here's how you can have a telephonic consultation

COVID-19 cases in Goa have risen sharply in recent days. As of Thursday morning, the western state has nearly 23,000 active cases, with 1,14,793 individuals having recovered till date. The cumulative death toll due to the virus stands at 2,228. Reports contend that patients have been turned away, and in multiple heavily criticised incidents, individuals have died in the Goa Medical College and Hospital, purportedly due to oxygen issues.

Against this backdrop, Opposition parties have rallied to aid patients, with the Aam Aadmi Party setting up a COVID-19 helpline and more. This doctor helpline can be accessed by anyone by dialing 7504750475 and is intended to save patients from becoming seriously ill. The helpline is for COVID-19 patients, those with symptoms as well as individuals in home isolation.

Apart from this, the party has also undertaken various other provisions such as providing essential supplies. Oximeters and food items are being distributed on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party. Medicines are also being made available to the patients..

In recent days, the situation in Goa has been further compounded by the impact of Cyclone Tauktae. After four days of restoration work, power supply has resumed in most parts of the state, a senior official said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state government had announced Rs four lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased.