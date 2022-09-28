AAP claims Vijay Nair has 'no links with Excise scam case', 'arrested for refusing to falsely implicate Sisodia' | File

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's aide, Vijay Nair. Nair was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise scam case. He is reportedly one of 15 persons, including Sisodia, that is named in the CBI's FIR.

Issuing a statement after Nair's arrest, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said that Nair has "nothing to do with excise policy" and that the case is "baseless".

The ruling party in the national capital said, "Vijay Nair is the communication in charge of AAP. He was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now. His arrest is part of BJP's ongoing attempt to crush AAP and obstruct AAP's Gujarat campaign."

"Nair was called for questioning a few days ago and was pressurised to falsely implicate Manish Sisodia. When Nair refused to do that, he was threatened with arrest. His house was raided twice last month but nothing was found," the party further claimed.

Who is Vijay Nair and what is his connection with AAP?

Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management firm, and one of the prime suspects in the liquor scam, had gone to London. He returned to join the probe and was placed under arrest. Nair was reportedly a volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and allegedly helped party leaders by organising events and also managed their social media handles.

CBI's allegations:

The CBI has alleged that Nair was actively involved in the irregularities in framing and implementing the excise policy for the year 2021-22. On behalf of Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Director of Indospirits, allegedly paid around Rs 2-4 crore to Arjun Pandey, an associate of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantages from Mahendru for onward transmission of money to accused public servants through Nair.