AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat on May 11, will hold rally in Rajkot

Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting the state on May 11. Nearly a week ago, the AAP chief had visited the state to inaugurate a tribal gathering in Chanderia village in Valia taluka of Bharuch district.

According to AAP, Mr Kejriwal will be holding a rally on the same day in Rajkot.

Polls are likely to be held in December in the state, which has been ruled by the BJP for the past 27 years and where the AAP is making a concerted effort to dislodge the Congress as the main challenger.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Dahod on April 20 and launched various projects worth Rs 22,000 crore for the tribal region.

AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said Kejriwal will address a on May 11 in Rajkot, and the detailed schedule of his Gujarat visit will be declared later.

During his visit to Bharuch, the AAP chief haf urged the people of Gujarat to “break the arrogance of the BJP” by voting AAP to power. He also lashed out at the BJP for “creating a world record in paper leaks” as he enlisted the “derelict condition of schools and hospitals” in Gujarat.

The Dehli CM also mocked the education sector in Gujarat, enlisting the alleged exam paper leak incidents since year 2017 and said, “I have heard that the Guinness Book Record officials held a meeting yesterday and they are going to add the BJP’s name in the list of maximum paper leaks… There is even a paper leak of Class 7 in this list.”

