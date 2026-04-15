AAP Alleges Raghav Chadha’s Role In ED Raids On Ashok Mittal, Targets BJP

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at premises linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just days after he replaced Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House of Parliament. The development has intensified political tensions within the party and triggered sharp reactions from its leadership.

Reacting to the raids, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar launched a strong attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and party colleague Raghav Chadha. Speaking to news agency ANI, she alleged that the searches were carried out at Chadha’s behest following his reported meeting with a senior BJP leader. Calling the development “extremely unfortunate,” Kakkar accused Chadha of betraying the party and leadership that had elevated him politically.

Kakkar further remarked that Chadha should not forget that party chief Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had supported his rise from grassroots activism to Parliament. She described his alleged actions as “reprehensible,” intensifying the war of words within the party.

The raids come amid ongoing friction between Chadha and the AAP leadership. In another recent development, the Punjab Government withdrew the Z+ security cover earlier provided to him, further fuelling speculation about widening rifts within the party.