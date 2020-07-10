Aaditya Thackeray echoes Rahul Gandhi; asks UGC to revoke 'absurd' decision to hold exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

While the West Bengal government had recently expressed it's displeasure at the guidelines, the Odisha government had written to the Education Ministry expressing a wish to adhere to their earlier instructions and keeping the exams cancelled.

Now, Maharashtra appears to have joined the discussion, with Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeting on Thursday that it was an "absurd" decision. In a lengthy thread he wrote that unless the HRD Ministry and the UGC "take responsibility for the health of each student appearing for exams", it remained a mystery whether the bodies were aware of the constantly growing COVID-19 case tally in the country.

"The decision of the HRD Ministry of Union Govt, and the UGC is absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe. I urge UGC to not make this a silly issue of egos and realise that lakhs of lives of students, teachers, non teaching staff are at stake," he said.