A year that saw massive street protests globally

New Delhi: Protests often make a cause long-lasting in history, and if we believe this statement, 2019 was one such year where people from across the globe stepped out on streets to protest for various reasons.

Countries across the globe have witnessed protests in 2019 large enough to disrupt the daily life and impactful enough to cause panic in the respective governments.

The history of India is full of protests – a tool which not only brought drastic political change in the country but also played an important role in giving freedom to the country.

India witnessed the latest protests across the country after the Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which now has become an Act.

Hundreds of thousands of people have come to the streets in the past few weeks as the nation witnessed huge violence and arson and clashes between police and the protesters in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, among other parts of the country.

The national capital also saw a massive protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against their fee hike in October.

The students, in hundreds, took to streets, blocked the roads and clashed with the police after a new hostel manual for the JNU students was made public.

In November, the national capital witnessed an unprecedented protest by the Delhi police when hundreds of Police personnel held a protest outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers.

Apart from this, Delhi and other parts of the country also saw huge protests after the brutal gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

The new year 2019 was welcomed amid protests for women’s entry in Sabrimala temple in Kerala after in 2018 the Supreme Court ruled that women of all age groups can enter Sabarimala temple. People have protested against the verdict.

Mumbai also witnessed massive protests against an order from the RBI in September imposing regulatory restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities.

Not just India, but the world too witnessed massive protests. Hong Kong has been facing protests since June. The people in Hong Kong have been protesting against an extradition bill demanding its withdrawal.

Massive anti-govt protests were also staged in Lebanon’s largest cities, with demonstrators demanding the departure of the ruling class amid calls for a general strike.

Chile is facing civil unrest since October. The Latin American country has been beset by unrest when protests against a now-suspended hike in subway fares in capital Santiago escalated to a wider movement demanding lower living costs and greater income equality.

These are among the few prominent protests the world faced in 2019, the list, although is very long.