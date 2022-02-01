A Union Budget that ignored people’s welfare: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said it would be apt to call the Union Budget 2022-23 as a budget that ignored the welfare of the people.

Strongly criticising the budget, in a statement, he said the proposal for ‘One Nation, One Registration’ only showed how the “Union Government was keen on snatching the rights of the States in whichever announcement it makes.”

Stalin also criticised the proposed allocation of Rs 1 lakh-crore to States on the basis of cooperative federalism, saying while on the face of it, the scheme appeared beneficial to States, in reality, the funds would be spent on the Prime Minister’s ‘Gati Shakthi’. Thus in the name of allocating funds to States, the Centre would be spending it on its own schemes.

“I would have been the first to welcome this proposal, said the allocation of Rs 1 lakh-crore been made sans any conditions. How would this help States when multiple conditions have been laid for it allocation in a manner that would not benefit States to receive them,” he asked.

The DMK leader said though Prime Minister spoke in international fora on climate change, the budget made no announcements in this regard or came forward to allocate funds for States that have taken a lead on the issue.

Besides, the budget had no scheme for providing relief to people whose livelihoods were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He loathed the fact that States would be allowed a fiscal deficit of 4% of GSDP in 2022-23, “of which 0.5% is tied to reforms in the power sector.” For States such as Tamil Nadu which offered free electricity for agriculture, this would be a burden.

Stalin also questioned the reduction in funds for MGNREGS by Rs 25,000 crore.

Overall, he felt the budget was merely filled with “decorative words”, and gave no relief to the common man in terms of income tax slab or other aspects.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:54 PM IST