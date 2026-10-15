'A New Chapter In Ladakh’s Development': PM Modi Unveils ₹3,350 Crore Projects For Airport Infrastructure, Strategic Roads & Heritage Conservation | Video | IANS

Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated and dedicated to the nation five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh through video conferencing, covering airport infrastructure, strategic road connectivity, renewable energy, cultural heritage conservation and water security.

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Addressing the gathering virtually, PM Modi said the projects would improve connectivity and access to essential services while strengthening the preservation of Ladakh's ancient heritage.

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"Today, another chapter is being added to Ladakh's progress and development. I am pleased to be a part of this occasion through technology. Several important development projects have been inaugurated in Ladakh today. These projects will make travel easier for many people, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability in others, and strengthen the preservation of our ancient heritage," he said.

He congratulated the people of Ladakh and those involved in the projects.

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“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Ladakh for these projects. I also congratulate all the engineers, workers, and local colleagues involved in these projects. I also specially appreciate the colleagues of the BRO,” he said.

Among the key projects inaugurated was the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 640 crore. Spread across 23,800 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 3.5 million passengers annually.

Highlighting the airport's sustainable features, PM Modi said the terminal incorporates geothermal technology and solar energy to address the region's harsh climatic conditions.

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"Another special feature of this terminal is that, keeping Ladakh's harsh climatic conditions in mind, geothermal technology has been used in its construction. Solar energy has also been utilised. This is the first airport terminal in India to feature geothermal heating. Congratulations to all of you," he said.

Recalling that he had earlier laid the foundation stone for the terminal, PM Modi said it was a matter of satisfaction that he had the opportunity to inaugurate the project.

"Built at a cost of approximately Rs 650 crore, the terminal will increase the airport's annual passenger capacity from 1 million to 3.5 million, while the number of flights could also increase up to threefold," he said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road to the nation. Constructed by the BRO, the road connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, providing an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh.

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The strategically important road is expected to improve logistical support for the Armed Forces while enhancing access to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services for residents of the region.

In the energy sector, PM Modi inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. The projects are aimed at strengthening electricity supply, improving power transmission and harnessing Ladakh's hydropower potential.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh to protect the region's prehistoric rock carvings, which offer insights into its ancient history and cultural heritage.

Additionally, 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar were inaugurated to improve water conservation and availability. The initiative seeks to address seasonal water shortages, support irrigation and strengthen agricultural livelihoods in the region.

The projects collectively aim to improve infrastructure, enhance strategic connectivity, strengthen energy security, conserve cultural heritage and ensure better water management in Ladakh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)