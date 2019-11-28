'A must-visit visit place in your life': Chennai man's prison review has internet in splits

Thirumullaivoyal T10 Police Station in Chennai has become an Internet sensation of sorts after people have started posting Google reviews for it.

Logeshwaran S first posted a review of the police station. “The station is clean and is located on the main road. Staff members are very kind and I did not face any harassment from them,”the review said. He gave 4-stars and added that its “A must-visit visit place in your life.”

Post his review becoming viral, several others kept on adding their reviews. "Amazing place. Upcoming and very popular. Only locals know how good this place is. Must visit when visiting Thirumullaivoyal," a review said.

"Easy and hassle free check-in. Zero upfront payment and good hospitality by the staff, no mosquitoes and open 24×7," wrote another user. The police station has 4.3 stars at the time of writing this piece.