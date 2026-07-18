'A Defining Moment In India's Space Journey': PM Narendra Modi Hails Historic Vikram-1 Launch As Maiden Private Orbital Rocket Reaches Orbit | Video | X

Sriharikota: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the successful launch of the country's maiden private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, saying it proved the country's self-reliance push.

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Speaking to the CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Kumar Chandana and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka by phone, the PM congratulated them and their company for the successful feat achieved on Saturday.

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Both top officials were present at the ISRO's Mission Control Centre (MCC) for the launch.

PM Modi conveyed his "grand greetings" to them and said their today's "Mission Aagaman" (arrival) should proceed further, he wished.

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The mission "proves we can be Atmanirbhar," he said, even as Chandana informed that the rocket was completely designed and made in India.

Referring to PM Modi's post card with "Vande Mataram," slogan which the launch vehicle carried to a low earth orbit of 450 km, Chandana said "your card has successfully reached orbit. Vande Mataram is in orbit."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)