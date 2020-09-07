A day after 'unconditional apology' Kavitha Reddy booked for alleged attack on Samyuktha Hegde

Days later, on Sunday, Reddy had posted a video on Twitter issuing an unconditional apology to everyone present at the scene. "Even though I did not physically assault or hit Samyuktha's friend, which was evident in the video, I still owe an unconditional apology for losing my temper, irrespective of whatever may be the provocation," Reddy had said.

While Hegde had earlier filed an FIR, later on Sunday she took to Twitter sharing Reddy's apology and stating that she accepted it.

"Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere," she wrote.

In a later post however, she noted that Reddy had not "taken down any of her posts about the events as quoted in her apology".