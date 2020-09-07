A day after 'unconditional apology' Kavitha Reddy booked for alleged attack on Samyuktha Hegde

On Monday, Congress leader Kavitha Reddy was booked by the HSR Layout Police Station in Bengaluru over her alleged attack on actor Samyuktha Hegde. This came hours after she issued an unconditional apology to the actor and the latter accepted it.
News agency ANI reported that Reddy had been booked under sections 323, 504 (b) and 506 of the IPC.
On September 4, actor Samyuktha Hegde had alleged that she and her friends had faced moral policing at the hands of the Congress leader. In a video she live-streamed as the altercation happened, Reddy and several police officials can be seen engaged in a spat with the actor even as several members of the public looked on.
"We came here and I removed it and did my warmup. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman (referring to Kavitha Reddy) came up to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place. We were just exercising by ourselves. Now the people here are saying that we consume drugs," she can be heard saying.
Days later, on Sunday, Reddy had posted a video on Twitter issuing an unconditional apology to everyone present at the scene. "Even though I did not physically assault or hit Samyuktha's friend, which was evident in the video, I still owe an unconditional apology for losing my temper, irrespective of whatever may be the provocation," Reddy had said.
While Hegde had earlier filed an FIR, later on Sunday she took to Twitter sharing Reddy's apology and stating that she accepted it.
"Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere," she wrote.
In a later post however, she noted that Reddy had not "taken down any of her posts about the events as quoted in her apology".
