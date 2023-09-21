9 Bullets Pumped Into Sukha Duneke's Head: Chilling Details Of Punjab Gangster's Killing In Canada

Chilling details in the shooting of fugitive gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke emerged on Thursday. According to a report in Hindi News channel Aaj Tak, Duneke was shot nine times by unidentified men on Wednesday at his home in Winnipeg, Canada.

Armed men entered Duneke's house at about 9:30 pm Canadian time and shot him in the head nine times, resulting in blood splattering across the room, it reported. Before the shooting, the attackers allegedly told Duneke that he murdered Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's close relative Gurlal Brar. The attackers fled from the scene after killing Duneke.

Sukha Duneke was allegdly associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits and was said to be linked to Canada based Khalistan operative Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala a designated terrorist in India.

Duneke mostly made calls for extortion and indulged in contracted killings. More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes have been registered against him in Punjab and nearby states, reported news agency ANI.

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria claim responsibility

In separate Facebook posts, rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria claimed responsibility for Duneke's killing.

"Sukhdool had murdered our brother Gurlal Brar and was also behind the killing of Vicky Middukhera as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nagal Ambian," Bishnoi's post read, according to IANS. In another social media post, Bhagwanpuria, who was once a close aide of Bishnoi, said that he killed Duneke to avenge the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Naggal Ambian, reported the news agency.

Duneke's mother and sister reside in Canada, whereas his uncle lives in Moga, Punjab. Duneke had left for Canada in 2017 and was known to have a significant criminal record. He also reportedly ran an extortion racket.

Diplomatic woes

Duneke's death comes amid the growing diplomatic tension between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister had alleged that Indian government's agents killed Khalistani terrorist Nijjar in June on Canadian soil. India vehemently refuted these allegations.

The relationship between the two countries further strained after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat, prompting New Delhi to summon the Canadian High Commissioner and terminate the employment of a Canadian diplomat.