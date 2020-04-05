9 Baje 9 Minute: 'Has PM slyly asked nation to observe BJP's foundation day', wonders former CM Kumaraswamy

The Bharatiya Janata Party was founded on 6th April, 1980. Now, 39 years later, the fact that India will be holding a candle-light vigil of sort on the eve of its foundation day is not sitting well with many.

"Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event?" wondered former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation," he added.