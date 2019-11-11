87-year-old woman to continue her 27-year fast till Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya

The upcoming construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has many ramifications, even dietary ones.

87-year-old Urmila Chaturvedi, from Vijaya Nagar in Jabalpur, has survived for 27 years on bananas and tea as part of a vow she took nearly three decades ago for the construction of the temple. She had sworn off normal food in 1992 after communal riots hit several areas including Jabalpur.

“I saw Hindu and Muslim brothers shedding each other’s blood and was so pained that I decided to shun food till the dispute was resolved amicably and Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya,” she explained.

But while the end may be in sight, she is not breaking her diet just yet. According to a News18 report, Chaturvedi's relatives had tried to get her to eat after the verdict came out. However, the octogenarian is determined to wait things out until she can seek the blessings of Lord Ram in Ayodhya before breaking her fast.