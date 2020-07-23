84 test +ve in TN Raj Bhavan

Chennai

As many as 84 persons, including security and Fire and Rescue Services personnel posted at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, have tested positive for COVID-19. The 'superspreader' data came to light on a day the southern state witnessed its largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with the figure breaching the 6,000-mark for the first time.

The number of persons who tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday touched 6,472 taking the number of active patients to 52,939. The total number of persons tested positive till date is 1,92,964. Besides, 83 persons died taking the total toll to 3,232.

As for the sprawling Raj Bhavan turning into a hotspot, an official said that a few persons staying on the campus had shown symptoms of COVID-19. Following this, 147 persons were subjected to tests, of whom 84 persons were found positive for COVID-19.

"All these persons have been quarantined by the Health Department. All of them were working in the outer side of Raj Bhavan like main gate and not in main building. None of them came in contact with the Governor or senior officials of Raj Bhavan," an official communication said.

As a precautionary measure the whole area of Raj Bhavan, including offices, has been disinfected and sanitised by the Greater Chennai Corporation Health authorities.