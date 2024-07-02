 '80 Seat Jeet Jaun Tab Bhi EVM Par Bharosa Nahi...': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha; Watch
Akhilesh Yadav described the BJP's victory in the temple city of Ayodhya as a victory of India's mature voters' democratic understanding.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his distrust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during his address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, despite winning 37 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded elections.

Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav emphasized his stance on EVMs, stating, "I didn't trust the EVMs yesterday, I don't trust them today either. Even if I win 80 seats, I still won't have trust."

Akhilesh Yadav further stated, "During the election, I had mentioned that after winning through EVMs, we would work towards removing them. The issue of EVMs has not died. Until EVMs are eliminated, Samajwadi supporters will continue to be steadfast on this matter."

On victory in Ayodhaya

SP chief attacked the BJP saying people are saying that this government won't run. "Awaam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor...darbar to laga hai...ghamgeen, benoor hai par... it feels that for the first time there is a defeated government. The people are saying that this government won't run. It was a moral victory for the INDIA alliance in the (Lok Sabha) elections. It was a victory of positive politics," said Samajwadi Party chief in Lok Sabha during debate on Motion of Thanks on President's adress.

Akhilesh Yadav, during his speech, attempted to corner the ruling BJP on issues such as cleaning the Ganga river, stray cattle, farmers' dues, and paper leaks.

