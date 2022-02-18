80% of eligible adult population inoculated against COVID with both doses: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

India on Friday marked another milestone as the country vaccinated 80% of its eligible population against the Covid-19 with both doses of Covid vaccination, the information was shared by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on his Twitter handle.

"India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population. With the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100% immunization," the health minister said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 174.59 crores on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. More than 33 lakh (33,62,813) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Covid tally to 4,27,80,235. According to Union health ministry data, the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again.

The death count has climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 66,254 patients have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,19,77,238. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:22 PM IST