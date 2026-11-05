8-Year-Old Cyclist Hit By Speeding Motorcycle Ridden By Minor In Karnataka's Bhadravati

An eight-year-old boy was injured after a speeding motorcycle allegedly knocked him off his bicycle in Karnataka's Bhadravati. The incident, which took place in the Nagasena Nagar area, was captured on CCTV cameras, with the footage subsequently going viral on social media.

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According to reports, the child was returning home after attending his coaching classes when he attempted to cross the road. A motorcycle allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy hit the young cyclist at high speed.

Child injured in motorcycle collision

The impact sent the eight-year-old tumbling off his bicycle, leaving him injured. However, he escaped with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Local residents who witnessed the accident rushed to the child's aid. They also caught the minor allegedly riding the motorcycle and handed him over to the police.

Personnel from Bhadravati police reached the spot and shifted the injured child to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention.

CCTV footage raises road safety concerns

The CCTV footage of the collision has since circulated widely on social media, triggering concerns over reckless driving and road safety in residential neighbourhoods.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks posed by underage driving and speeding, particularly in areas frequented by children and pedestrians.

Further details regarding the police action against the minor and the child's health condition are awaited.