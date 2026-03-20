8 Killed, Including Pregnant Woman And Infant, In Tamil Nadu Highway Crash |

Chennai: Tragedy unfolded on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in western Tamil Nadu on Friday morning when eight people, including a pregnant woman and an 11-month-old infant, were killed in a multi-vehicle collision.

The accident took place around 11 a.m. near Uthamacholapuram, when a state-run bus proceeding from Erode to Salem with over 30 passengers reportedly developed a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control. The bus, driven by Ayyandurai, veered onto the opposite carriageway and collided with a two-wheeler and a pickup van.

The pickup van was carrying 11 people from Neikarapatti who were on their way to Kalparapatti to attend a temple festival.

According to police, four people died on the spot, while eight others sustained serious injuries. Bystanders and local residents helped rescue the injured, who were taken to nearby government and private hospitals.

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The five deceased on the van included a 25-year-old woman Sathya, who was three months pregnant, and two children including an infant baby girl and a five-year-old girl Nithiska. Three others travelling on the two-wheeler were killed, police said, while four others sustained injuries.

The bus driver, who escaped from the scene, was later arrested. Tragedy unfolded on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in western Tamil Nadu on Friday morning when eight people, including a pregnant woman and an 11-month-old infant, were killed in a multi-vehicle collision.

The accident took place around 11 a.m. near Uthamacholapuram, when a state-run bus proceeding from Erode to Salem with over 30 passengers reportedly developed a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control. The bus, driven by Ayyandurai, veered onto the opposite carriageway and collided with a two-wheeler and a pickup van.

The pickup van was carrying 11 people from Neikarapatti who were on their way to Kalparapatti to attend a temple festival.

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According to police, four people died on the spot, while eight others sustained serious injuries. Bystanders and local residents helped rescue the injured, who were taken to nearby government and private hospitals.

The five deceased on the van included a 25-year-old woman Sathya, who was three months pregnant, and two children including an infant baby girl and a five-year-old girl Nithiska. Three others travelling on the two-wheeler were killed, police said, while four others sustained injuries.

The bus driver, who escaped from the scene, was later arrested.