8 districts of Karnataka to impose 7-day lockdown

Bengaluru

As Covid-19 cases and deaths are mounting, Karnataka is to lock down 8 districts this week. First to take off was Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural that went into a week-long lockdown at 8 pm on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad would go into lockdown for a week beginning Wednesday. Other districts in the line are Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar and Kalaburagi (urban areas) where that dates have not been announced.

The lockdown decision was announced after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a high-level meeting with all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in the state. He gave full powers to the district heads to take a call on implementing a lockdown in their respective districts based on the ground realities.

Soon after, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts announced a lockdown starting.

Apart from the eight districts, other districts are considering announcing a lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 97 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 842. The state also reported 2,496 new Covid cases, taking the Covid tally to 44,077. Bengaluru alone reported 1,267 new cases and 56 deaths.

Meanwhile, Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday announced Rs15,000 for the final rites of those who died of Covid, a decision taken after the Opposition TDP criticised the govt for alleged inhuman handling of bodies.