7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 till now: Health Ministry

In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, it said, adding the final report for the day will be complied by late in the night.

Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.

"There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date," Agnani said.

Meanwhile, India has begun supplying vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from January 20.

The ministry said that India is awaiting confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances concerning the supply of medicines in respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

Bhutan is the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India.

