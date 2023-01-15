75th Army Day parade held in Bengaluru; first time since 1949; watch LIVE here

WATCH: 75th Army Day parade held in Bengaluru; first time since 1949 |

Bengaluru: The 75th Army Day parade, which is traditionally held in Delhi, will be held in Bengaluru at the Parade Ground, MEG & Centre for the first time. The event will take place on January 15th and will be led by Army chief General Manoj Pande, who will review the parade and present gallantry awards. The parade is being held as a way to commemorate the day when General KM Carriappa took over the command of the Indian Army in 1949 and became the first Indian army chief.

Parade held outside Delhi for the first time since 1949

The parade will feature a variety of activities and performances, including a motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps and a fly past by helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps. This is the first time the parade will be held outside of Delhi since it began in 1949. The parade is being held in Bengaluru as part of an effort to deepen the connection between the Army and society, according to Station Commanders of the Southern Command.

This year the celebrations are taking place under the supervision of Southern Command, which is headquartered in Pune. This move also follows the Indian Air Force's decision last year to move its annual fly-past and parade for the Air Force Day from the Hindon airbase near Delhi to Chandigarh.

Visuals from the ongoing 75h Army Day celebrations at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre in Bengaluru https://t.co/94zDPV2V84 pic.twitter.com/8r9iZDYVUc — @Rakesh (@Rakesh5_) January 15, 2023

Army Day, an opportunity for the army to express their gratitude for the support of the public

It is important to note that the Army Day parade is not just a display of military might but also an opportunity for the public to interact with the Indian army and understand the work they do. It is also an opportunity for the army to express their gratitude for the support of the public, and for the society to show their appreciation for the role of the Indian army in securing the country and protecting its people.

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15th, it is a day to pay tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country and also to acknowledge the contributions of the Indian army in maintaining the peace and security of the nation. It is also an opportunity to recognise the efforts of the soldiers in protecting India's sovereignty and integrity.